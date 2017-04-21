Ringstead pub unveils new luxury rooms and launches its own brand gin

Since Annelli Taylor reopened the Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead at Easter in 2015, the pub has gone from strength to strength.

To mark its second anniversary it has launched its very own Gin Trap Gin, brewed especially for the pub by Bullards in Norwich.

The gin is “Thai inspired with notes of lush passion fruit, mango and a welcome caress of vanilla.”

In addition Annelli and her team have also unveiled luxury rooms and suites in what was previously Ringstead Gallery. There are two king-sized suites with snugs downstairs and en suite bedrooms above. In addition there are two more king-sized rooms, one of which has easy access and a wet room.

Said Annelli: “All of the rooms are furnished in a luxury rustic style. Furnishings include sumptuous beds with French linen bedding, feather duvets and pillows, sheepskins and hides adorning the floors. It’s taking the quality of accommodation in North Norfolk to a new high.

“The Gin Trap Inn has a fantastic young team both in the kitchen and front of house. The menu changes regularly to show the best of local and seasonal produce. It is fresh, fabulous and unpretentious food at its best.”

Corisa Swart the general manager said: “It is a delight to work with such a dynamic and forward thinking team in these beautiful surroundings.” To book any of the rooms or a table for a meal, call on 01485 525264.