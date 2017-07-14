Saddlebow motorcycle training school is one of only two in Norfolk to be featured on national register for accredited establishments

A motorcycle training school based at Saddlebow is one of only two from across the county to meet new training standards.

C & A Motorcycle Training is one of only two training schools in Norfolk to be featured on a national register of accredited schools.

The register, which is being launched to riders this month, measures quality in areas which include health and safety, customer service and the standards of bikes, kit and premises.

The business is owned by 58-year-old Steve Mingay, MBE, who leads a team of four instructors. Steve founded the school eight years ago after a long police career, which included training and development of police riders. The school caters for all levels of rider, from Compulsory Basic Training to advanced riding.

Steve said: “In the industry there is a lot of cutting corners and many training schools do little to keep up with modern training standards and developments. Being accredited by the Motorcycle Industry Accreditation Centre (MIAC) means that our skills and abilities as a school and training centre have been independently checked and found to be of a high standard.”

The system of accreditation was introduced by the Motorcycle Industry Association in 2013. Up to now, it has not been publicised to riders, to allow time to build up a core of high quality schools. There are now 47 fully accredited sites with an additional 47 working towards accreditation.

Before the MCIAC was setup, there was no way of knowing which schools offered high quality training, beyond word of mouth and the industry suffered from patchy standards.

This is the second year Steve’s school has been accredited. It is maintained by annual inspection and customers are surveyed after their training, which provides ongoing feedback between accreditation inspections. Customers who train for CBT or a licence are rewarded for their feedback with a free ticket to the Motorcycle Live Show, which takes place at the NEC each year in November.

Having ridden a motorcycle from the age of 16, Steve is passionate about passing on his skills. He said: “I get a lot of satisfaction taking someone with little or no skills of motorcycle riding and developing their enthusiasm and willingness to become a safe rider.”

Karen Cole, Safety and Training Director of MIA, which awards the accreditation said: “Better training leads to safer riders and we are delighted the Lynn area has such an excellent school in C & A Motorcycle Training. People often don’t know what they should be looking for and not all instructors consistently meet DVSA minimum standards, whereas MCIAC accredited training schools all far exceed them.”