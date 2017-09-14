Saddlebow transport company helps to break new record for moving goods

Saddlebow transport company GE-BE Limited has helped to move a record breaking 5.4 million pallets around the Palletways UK network in the biggest year for Europe’s largest palletised express freight network since its launch in 1994.

The 2016/17 figure beat last year’s previous record of 5.1 million by 300,000 pallets with spikes in demand for members, like family-run firm GE-BE based in Acer Road, at Christmas 2016 and Easter this year.

Palletways also exceeded its largest daily volume in pallets recorded to 27,017, up from 24,696 in 2015-2016, an increase of 9.4 per cent, on April 11.

Jason Green, managing director at GE-BE said: “Our team works extremely hard to respond to customer demand and move pallets quickly and efficiently through the Palletways network. The network is strong and resilient enough to take on whatever pallet volumes our customers want to move, even at the busiest times of last year.

“Technology, such as our Digital Information Hub which monitors pallet traffic and in-cab pallet label printing, enable us to function as part of a well-oiled machine. The fact that GE-BE can offer services across Europe and provide an industry-first two-hour time notification pallet delivery window in the UK has helped the network hit new pallet movement highs.”

In 2017/18, further pallet volume growth is expected because of a combination of new members, the development of ordering via www.palletwaysonline.com and a recent new hub expansion in Lodz, near Warsaw, in Poland.

Dave Walmsley, Palletways UK managing director, added: “The figures for last year are outstanding and represent our biggest year on record. Our members, like GE-BE, are the most important part of the Palletways UK success story and record breaking year. Dedication to customer service excellence and embracing innovative digital technology are crucial elements for us to match customer expectations and deliver even higher pallet volumes.”