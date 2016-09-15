Sausages from Gaywood scoop coveted Great Taste award

Bowers Butchers in Gaywood is celebrating receiving a prestigious award for its sausages based on a longstanding family recipe.

Its “Traditional Norfolk Pork Sausage”, first created in 1932 by George E. Bowers, grandfather of James Middleton, who works in the family business now, has been named a Great Taste winner.

Great Taste is the largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for fine food and drink the world over. This year, 10,000 products were blind tasted by panels of specialists comprising top chefs, cookery writers, food critics, restaurateurs and fine food retailers.

Comments received from the judges about Bowers sausages were: “Very attractive with a slightly wonky appearance. Much nicer than totally uniform sausages. Spot on texture. Coarse rather than over minced. Good pork flavour. Proper seasoning with the pepper coming through loud and strong.”

Said James: “We were delighted with this award, which I would compare with the Michelin star system for restaurants. As far as I am aware, we had the only sausage in Norfolk to pick up this award.

“We are also pleased for Lynn to have won this accolade and hopefully the town is proud that this award-winning Norfolk sausage originates here.”

He said the sausage created by his grandfather is the business’s best seller. George Bowers opened his first shop in St James Street, Lynn, as a pork butcher. The Gaywood shop was opened in 1966 and when he retired in 1975 – the year James was born – the sausage-making tradition carried on at Gaywood.

Said James: “These sausages have won many converts over the years. In recent years we have picked up awards in a national competition during National Sausage Week, receiving a Gold Award in 2015 and being the overall champions for the East Midlands region in 2014. This award is special as there is such a high standard and varied selection of judges from across the food industry.” Out of the 10,000 products judged, Bowers’ sausage was one of 2,520 to gain a 1 star award. The certificate bearing the distinctive black and gold Great Taste label is now proudly on display in the Lynn Road shop.

James is aiming to continue winning awards and has just entered this year’s national sausage competition which announces results in November.

The Great Taste panel of judges included TV chef and author, Valentine Warner, MasterChef judge and restaurant critic, Charles Campion, and Great British Bake Off winner, Frances Quinn; food buyers from Harrods, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Harvey Nichols and Waitrose and chefs including James Golding, chef director of THE PIG Hotels, and Kevin Gratton, chef director of HIX Restaurants.