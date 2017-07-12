Schools in West Norfolk invited to enter new enterprise award scheme launched by Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

West Norfolk schools are being invited to enter a new awards scheme recognising all that they do to develop young people’s skills and links with the business community.

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce is inviting schools across the county to take part in the Young Chamber Enterprise Recognition Award scheme.

One of the Chamber’s key priorities is to help bridge the gap between business and education and its Young Chamber programme is designed to create stronger business links with schools, raise young people’s aspirations and develop their soft skills.

The new award sets out to recognise and celebrate education establishments that are committed to improving the employability skills of young people.

Those who receive the award will have shown a clear understanding of local business needs and will be working to equip students with the necessary skills. A school with the Gold Tick award will have shown it has gone above and beyond delivering a culture of enterprise. The awards are free to enter.

The award scheme was devised by the Young Chamber Board, whose members include KakeCo, Aviva and the Norse Group, in collaboration with stakeholders from business community and schools.

Kieran Miles, founder of KakeCo and chair of the Young Chamber Board said: “The Young Chamber is a fantastic opportunity to begin the breakdown of barriers between business and education. A lot of great work is being done on both sides, but we must bring these together for the success of our future workforce.

“By recognising the work already being done by education leaders in the county and local businesses rolling up their sleeves, we hope that the Enterprise Recognition Award will act as an invaluable tool in the region to celebrate, reward and support the development of these successes.”

For information on how to enter the award visit https://norfolkchamber.co.uk/enterprise-recognition-award