Skip hire business expands into North West Norfolk

Skip hire business Mick George Ltd is extending its services for domestic and commercial clients into North West Norfolk as part of a major expansion programme.

The business is already established in East Anglia and the East Midlands and earlier this year extended its boundaries to include Leicester and Boston regions.

With over 4,000 skips in operation each-day, the service already covers all of Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and parts of Lincolnshire, but the recent changes take things to a new level.

Eight new counties have been added to the circulation, with the service spanning an impressive 133 miles from east to west, now incorporating large areas within Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

The business provides a whole variety of skips and containers, including hazardous waste removal.

While the conventional telephone hiring remains an option, its online booking system has been particularly well received by residential and trade customers seeking 24/7 convenience.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “We’ve made a number of investment decisions within the last 12 months that have allowed us to extend our operations. Additional employees, vehicles and strategically located transfer stations, means we have the infrastructure in place to support the service levels we expect in these new areas.

”We offer some of our other services in these regions, and have received some really strong feedback, so it seemed a natural progression.”