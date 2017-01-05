Slimmer who shed nearly three stones launches own slimming class in King’s Lynn

Having shed the best part of three stones, Nik Penn, of Walsoken, is now committed to helping others lose weight by launching a new slimming class in Lynn.

Nik lost two and three-quarter stones, which transformed his life and he is about to share his success story with others aiming to shape up.

Nik Penn joined his local Slimming World group seven months ago and dropped from 17st 10lb to 14st 13lb. He has now trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Now he is opening his own group in Lynn at The Dragonfly Hotel on Wednesday evenings.

He says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. I really want to show others, men especially, that losing weight for life is absolutely achievable.

“After losing two and three-quarter stones and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. Seventy per cent of Lynn’s population is now overweight or obese, and Nik says his new role has never been more important.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. Losing weight isn’t something that men talk about so openly. I couldn’t have lost weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

“ As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

Nik’s Slimming World group will be held at The Dragonfly Hotel every Wednesday at 7.30pm from January 4. For more information either pop along that evening or call him on 07566 216933.