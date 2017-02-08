Slimming group thanks West Winch pub for offering new venue

With little time to find a new venue for his Lynn-based Slimming World meetings, Nik Penn is saying a big thank you to The Winch pub in West Winch for helping out.

Since the beginning of January Nik’s group met at The Dragonfly Hotel on Hardwick Narrows estate, but he received notice to say the arrangement had to come to an end due to refurbishment plans.

He said: “The day before our group meeting was due, my team developer Sharon Cadman received a phone call saying the hotel was being refurbished and that my room was no longer available for the group to be held there.

“The staff at the hotel said that they could accommodate the group in a smaller room for the following day but that was all.” The meeting went ahead, but the room wasn’t suitable for his purposes, said Nik.

“Sharon and I spent every spare moment desperately trying to find another permanent venue but we were running out of options until some of my members mentioned a place that we could try. So my wife and I stopped by The Winch to see if they would be willing to rent out the function room/restaurant on a Wednesday evening and, much to my delight, Rick Schofield and Jason Fysh who run the pub, said that they would be more than happy for our group meet there. So Slimming World Hardwick group became Slimming World West Winch group.”

During January Nik’s 33 members have shed an impressive 21 stones between them. For more information about the group, which meets at 7.30pm, call Nik on 07566 216933.