Smiths the Bakers to open new shop in King’s Lynn High Street

A new branch of established Lynn business Smiths the Bakers is due to open at 1 High Street in the town later this summer.

The shop will be an additional outlet for the firm of traditional craft bakers which has a shop in London Road and its bakery in Piper Road, Hardwick Narrows Estate.

Its manager will be Cheryl Rix, daughter of Paul Brandon, a director of the business along with Sue Cobb. Cheryl’s mum, Teresa Brandon, will also be helping to man the shop.

Said Cheryl: “It will be exciting and it’s a new adventure. Hopefully the shop will bring even more trade to that end of town, which has been revamped, and attract more tourists visiting the area.

“It’s going to be a ‘grab and go’ shop, offering a wide range of products freshly made at our bakery in Piper Road. There will be a selection of filled sandwiches and rolls using our own bread, and other savouries, such as sausage rolls, Cornish pasties, meat pies, salad and pasta pots and wraps. There will also be freshly made cakes and we will also be selling our celebration cakes.”

Cheryl has worked in the family business for the past three years taking on many roles where needed, whether it’s in the office or out on the road as a van driver.

It is anticipated the shop will be open in August.

Most recently it was used as a newsagent, and historically the premises has links with the Lynn News as this was where the paper was printed. Lynn stationer John Thew, the founder of the Lynn News & Advertiser, first occupied 1, 2 and 3 High Street from which he ran his printing business.

His son John Dyker Thew was also the publisher and printer of the newspaper.

1 High Street itself was built in 1816 on the site of merchant Walter Coney’s house, at that time in the ownership of Samuel Newham, and later bought by John Thew Snr in the 1830s or 1840s.

There is a plaque on the outside wall which states that Walter Coney was mayor five times in the fifteenth century and MP for Lynn.