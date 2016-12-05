Snettisham Primary School’s new era after £250,000 facelift

Snettisham Primary School has opened a new classroom block and newly-installed trim trail after undergoing a £250,000 facelift.

The new-look block was officially opened by West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham on Friday.

The West Norfolk Academies Trust took the decision to demolish the aging classrooms situated to the rear of the main school and replace them with a two/three class base modern modular building.

Andrew Johnson, executive headteacher of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, said: “We are very proud of the achievement at Snettisham Primary School.

“Having been in special measures it is now a strong and thriving primary school.

“This is a significant investment in the future of the school and we look forward to many young people and families joining this thriving village community.”

Snettisham’s new building is expected to offer more opportunities to all age groups and is a demonstration of the Trust’s commitment to the students, parents, staff and wider community.

Youngsters escorted Sir Henry around the school and performed the school anthem before unveiling a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

The school has undergone many changes since first opening as a boarding school back in 1875.

In 1980, it became Snettisham First School before re-opening as Snettisham Primary School 24 years later.

The next big step in the school’s history took place in 2014 when it became an academy within the West Norfolk Academy Trust.

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for West Norfolk, said: “This is a really important day for the village and a historic day for Snettisham Primary School, to see a project of this scale, £250,000 come to fruition.

“I would like to congratulate all those that made it happen and it has secured the future of the school for the next generation.”

Snettisham Primary School headteacher Nicky Darley added: “It is a very exciting new era.

“This will give the school impetus to develop and sustain available education for the community of Snettisham.”