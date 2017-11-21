Solicitors Hayes and Storr move into new offices at Swaffham

Long-established, local law firm Hayes and Storr has a new base in Swaffham’s Turbine Way.

The firm, which employs more than 90 people at its seven offices across North and North West Norfolk, was keen to establish itself in the town which it recognises as having plenty of potential. The firm has moved to Unit 2, Acorn House, having already been based in the town for around a year in temporary accommodation.

At their new premises Hayes and Storr will offer its full range of legal services for both individuals and businesses.

Director Susan Matthews, who heads up the agricultural department, said: “Hayes and Storr have been working with individuals and businesses in Swaffham for some time now. The directors were never in any doubt of the town’s potential for growth and investment.

“We’ve seen a recent rise in property development as well as new business moving into the area, and we’re delighted to have a brand new office where we can receive individuals, families and businesses.”

The new Swaffham office can be contacted by telephone on 01760 724424 and its opening hours are 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.