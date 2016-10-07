Solicitors Hayes and Storrs open new office in Swaffham to meet demand

Growing law firm Hayes and Storrs has opened a new office at Swaffham to meet local demand.
The long-established firm of solicitors, which already has six offices in the region, opened its new base at 27A Turbine Way last month. The firm offers a full range of services and is particularly keen to introduce its property team to the local town, having already provided property services on a part-time basis from another office in the town. Alex Findlay, operations director, said: “Hayes and Storr have been working with individuals and businesses for many years in Swaffham, so as you can imagine, we’re absolutely delighted to have an office where we can receive clients and further strengthen our presence in the town and surrounding area.”