Solicitors raise funds for Guide Dogs for the Blind at GEAR race in King’s Lynn

A team of five solicitors from Metcalfe Copeman and Pettefar LLP who took part in this year’s 10K GEAR in Lynn raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Claire James, Helen Robinson, Holly Hanslip, Natasha Maslakova and Aimee Edwards all successfully completed the run with most achieving new personal bests. Team MCP raised funds for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, a charity which helps change people’s lives and a cause close to the hearts of many at MCP Solicitors. In total they raised £730 and they have thanks everyone who supported on the way to achieve that figure and supporters on race day.

Pictured are, from left, Genene Henshaw with Susan, Helen Robinson, Claire James, Natasha Masalova, Holly Hanslip, Gill Southgate with Yasmin, and Aimee Edwards.