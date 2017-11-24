South Wootton designer launches millinery collection

Fashion designer, Ashley Pearce, of South Wootton, whose creations under his label Mystic Magic have appeared on TV, films and the catwalk, has just launched an additional range to his business.

Since setting up his business in 2015, the 24-year-old has created masks and head wear which have been used in BBC TV’s “Strictly Come Dancing”, The Clothes Show Live and Zurich catwalk event Energy Fashion Night. His designs have built up an enviable reputation with top stylists, photographers and editors of fashion media such as Vogue, Tatler and Hunger magazine.

This year his head wear has featured in a big budget sci-fi movie, “The Arc of Nirvana”, due to be released in 2018 and he also had a commission to create a sumptuous mask fit for actress Elizabeth Hurley on her TV show The Royals.

Now expanding the range that Mystic Magic has to offer, he has this year launched his first major contemporary millinery collection with one of his hats being worn at the Ascot Dubai Cup.

Although designing for high profile clients is a large part of his business, Ashley still enjoys creating bespoke pieces for his local customers.

He said: “Whether it’s a mask for a birthday party, masquerade ball or a hat for Fakenham races, I’m always totally 100 per cent into creating something stunning and unique, especially for my local clients.”

Using feathers, ribbon and some sparkle his autumn and winter millinery collection has just been released for the Christmas and New Year party season.

The items are presently only available via his website, but he is asking for interested fashion and hat retailers to view the latest Mystic Magic mask and head wear and to get in touch via his website www.mysticmagiconline.co.uk

Inspired by his idol, designer Alexander McQueen, Ashley first began working on his creative ideas while at high school and by the time he left education, he’d already designed many pieces which he sold for parties and weddings.

With the launch of his online shop, magazine and media interest soon followed with sales and commissions coming in from across the UK and then from further afield, such as Australia, USA and Europe.