Sponsors announced of major events at Fakenham Racecourse

Fakenham Racecourse has announced two sponsors of major events taking place in the coming months.

Norwich-based electrical appliance and audio visual installation specialists Snellings are the new title and race sponsors of The Norfolk National Race Day on Tuesday, May 9.

And Jarrold department store, also in Norwich, will be sponsoring this year’s Ladies’ Day on Sunday, June 4.

The Norfolk National is a steeple chase of three and a half miles and has a value of £25,000, the longest and most valuable race that Fakenham runs.

The first Ladies’ Day at Fakenham took place in 2012 and it has become a key date in the Norfolk society calendar. Jarrold and the racecourse have new ideas lined up for the day this year.