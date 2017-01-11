St Edmundsbury Cathedral sees the light

St Edmundsbury Cathedral has stepped into the light - 21st century style - thanks to the support of two East Anglian businesses.

The 11th-century building has been completely re-lit using the latest technology lighting, which will also cut costs and reduce the carbon footprint.

Head verger Rachel Clover said: “We are delighted with the outcome.

“This has done a great deal to achieve our desired reductions and the process was so straight forward.

“With the on-going back-up we know we can rest-assured that should we ever have a question, then the help will be there.”

Verger Clover called in energy consultant Julian Colman, from Savings in Business Energy, to advise on possible energy saving solutions, while Jonathan Whitbread, of LED Technology Pro was brought in to give his expertise on lighting and lamps.

The duo were given the challenge of tackling 856 individual lamps in the Chancel, reducing the electricity consumption, CO2 emissions and maintenance, but at the same time lighting the large area to the same levels, with the same warm light.

The revamp is expected to see the building save 84% per cent in electricity consumption and a reduction of over 11 tonnes of CO2 emissions, as well as a reduction in maintenance and disruption.

Mr Whitbread said: “Lighting a very special building like St Edmundsbury Cathedral is a massive undertaking but one that we had the experience to tackle.”

Mr Colman added: “Right from the start the challenge was to maintain the aesthetics on a very large scale within such a beautiful setting and I have to say we are thrilled with how the cathedral now looks.”