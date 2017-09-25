Steakhouse chain established in Middleton opens its seventh venue

A steakhouse chain established in Middleton has just launched its seventh and largest restaurant in Peterborough creating 60 new jobs.

Middletons Steakhouse & Grill, opened its latest eaterie in the city centre this month following a £1 million refurbishment.

The menu focuses on serving high quality meat which is prepared at the chain’s own butchery in Middleton.

Stephen Hutton, managing director, said: “We’re delighted to now be open in Peterborough, which is currently the largest restaurant on our portfolio. The welcome we’ve received so far has been fantastic, and we hope diners enjoy everything our steakhouse offers.”

The Peterborough restaurant, located in St Peter’s Arcade, Bridge Street, has the capacity to cater for 180 diners across two floors inside, as well as an additional 50 covers for al fresco dining. It has generated up to 60 full time and part time catering and hospitality jobs in the city centre.

Middletons Steakhouse & Grill launched in July 2011 when it opened its first restaurant close to its butchery. Since then, it has opened seven steakhouses, employs 350 people and has an annual turnover of almost £15 million.

The Middletons menu that has proved so popular in Norwich, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Colchester, Watford and Lynn includes a range of prime steaks, a signature mixed grill, seafood and vegetarian options, along with freshly-made classic desserts.

Its Leicester steakhouse, a Grade II listed former banking hall, was recently nominated for an international award for the building’s restoration.