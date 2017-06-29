Students from across West Norfolk attend record-breaking careers show in East of England

West Norfolk students were among thousands who attended a record-breaking careers show designed to inspire and inform.

Now in its fifth year, the Mission Possible Careers Show is the biggest skills and careers event in the East of England, and this year attracted more than 6,000 visitors and 230 exhibitors.

The event, held at the East of England Arena on Friday , was organised by Opportunity Peterborough’s Skills Service team. It aims to showcase the wide range of career opportunities on offer in the local area to 14-24 year olds, providing the chance to try out different skills and talk to employers from all sectors.

Activity highlights included a Force India F1 simulator with a Top Gear style leader board and Cambridge Science Centre’s COSMOS roadshow encouraging a love of science.

Exhibitors from all sectors were split into Experience Zones including creative, business, lifestyle and wellbeing, providing a huge amount of careers information under one roof.

The Enterprise Zone was filled with hands-on advice for CV writing, career progression routes and support for setting up a business.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “The atmosphere at the show was incredible and I was delighted to see so many young people being inspired by this fantastic event. I would like to thank all of the exhibitors who gave up their time to support the show and help to make it such a huge success once again.”

The Skills Service was able to build on the success of previous years thanks to a collaboration with WorldSkills UK and funding from The Careers and Enterprise Company, the LEP’s Signpost 2 Skills project and sponsorship from key local organisations. This partnership added several new features to this year including college students and experts demonstrating vocational skills and the opportunity to meet skills champions, young people who have excelled in technical skills.

Plans are already under way for the 2018 Careers Show and details will be released shortly. Keep up-to-date via www.theskillsservice.co.uk or by following @UK_Skills on Twitter.