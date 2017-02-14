Success for Fakenham bakery business which takes county title

Fakenham’s Krusty Loaf has won the title of Norfolk Producer of the Year in awards run by East of England Co-op.

The business joins other county winners Alder Tree, from Suffolk, and Great Tilkey Honey, of Essex, for the second round in the bid to win the overall title of Producer of the Year 2017.

A record-breaking 19,392 votes were cast across the region, both in-store and online, by customers and members of the East of England Co-op. This is the largest number of votes that the East of England Co-op has seen for Producer of the Year since it began in 2011.

Krusty Loaf and Dann’s Farm Ice Cream, of Dereham, were shortlisted for the Norfolk leg of the Producer of the Year Awards, now in its fifth year, for their innovation, performance, packaging and promotion, and for demonstrating true cooperative spirit.

Each county award winner will now be visited by an expert panel of local food and farming experts to see their business in action and will then decide the overall winner with the results being announced at the East of England Co-op Supplier Supper on March 16.

Nick Henry, from Krusty Loaf, said “It’s fantastic to have been shortlisted out of so many talented producers in Norfolk. Our team of skilled and dedicated bakers work around the clock to produce a product that is both locally sourced and thoughtfully crafted, so it’s great to be recognised for our hard work. We’re looking forward to welcoming the judges and showing them first-hand what makes Krusty Loaf so special.”