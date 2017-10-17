Swaffham-based STG Aerospace secure further contract in South America

Swaffham-based aircraft cabin lighting specialist, STG Aerospace, has just won an important contract which reinforces its market in the Americas.

The Bolivian airline, Boliviana de Aviación (BoA), has ordered a unique, blue-glowing, photoluminescent floor path marking system made by STG for two of its Boeing 737-300s and one of its 737-700s aircraft.

Carlos Alba, BoA’s Avionics Engineer, commented: “As an existing customer of STG Aerospace, we have always been impressed by the proven operational performance of saf-Tglo products, especially their robustness.”

Currently flying to 13 destinations in five countries, BoA is the largest airline in Bolivia in terms of both fleet size and passenger numbers.

Dan Rice, STG Aerospace’s Americas sales director said: “Latin America is a very important market for us so we were particularly pleased that BoA saw the many benefits of saf-Tglo blu, our latest research-driven photoluminescent product. It helps place us in a very strong position to promote our total cabin lighting system - photoluminescence and LED - throughout the region.”

STG Aerospace currently serves over 50 customers in Latin America including airlines, MROs, and regional operators. To support the growing MRO market in Latin America, STG Aerospace has recently strengthened its team in the region with the appointment of a new regional sales manager.