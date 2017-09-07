Swaffham cruise couple win afternoon tea in Premier Travel’s giveaway

A couple who booked a cruise at Premier Travel in Swaffham have won free afternoon tea as part of a summer treasure hunt at the branch.

Staff at the store in Market Place presented regular client Ruth Woolnough, from Swaffham, and her friend Geoffrey Palmer with an afternoon tea for two voucher for Harriett’s tea rooms. The pair won the prize in a big summer giveaway running at the Premier Travel branch until the end of September. The independent travel agent has hidden prizes around the world on a virtual treasure map on its website, and customers at its 18 branches across East Anglia can uncover them when booking a holiday.

Ruth and Geoffrey discovered they were one of the lucky winners after booking a cruise around the Greek Islands and Croatia. The couple also received a golden ticket entering them into a prize draw to win an all-inclusive holiday to Turkey. The winner will be drawn live on Facebook on September 30.