Swaffham family-run firm win top accolade for third consecutive year

Swaffham’s family-run tour operator One Traveller is celebrating winning a prestigious award for the third year running.

It has been named the UK’s Best Singles Holiday Company at the British Travel Awards 2016, seeing off competition from large national travel brands.

Recognised as the Oscars of the travel industry calendar, winners were announced at a ceremony at Battersea Evolution last Wednesday. The gala evening was attended by hundreds of travel industry professionals. Winners were chosen by members of the public, who voted for companies they believe are providing the best products and services in leisure and travel.

Ian Darkin, director of One Traveller, was delighted and thanked his loyal customers.

He said: “Next year sees One Traveller celebrating ten years in business and to win this accolade for a third year in a row is fantastic. The team ensure we take care of every detail on our holidays and to be given recognition for this hard work is great.

“We hope it reassures people thinking of travelling alone for the first time that there’s a company out there who really understands the needs of mature single travellers.”

After nine years as a tour manager, travelling worldwide, Ian and his wife, Emma, founded One Traveller to cater exclusively for the mature single traveller aged 50 plus. Ten years later the company welcomes over 3,000 like-minded travellers a year to over 60 destinations.

British Travel Awards chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said winning an award was testament to great services offered to customers.