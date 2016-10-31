Swaffham firm STG Aerospace wins award for innovation

Swaffham’s STG Aerospace has won the prestigious APEX Award for Best Cabin Innovation at the 2016 APEX Awards ceremony.

It gained the accolade for the world’s first blue-glowing photoluminescent floor path marking.

The product was judged by a panel of industry peers including APEX members from airlines, hardware and software companies, distributors, aircraft manufacturers and media. Other finalists included American Airlines and Virgin Australia.

The prize-giving ceremony was held during the APEX EXPO 2016 in Singapore last week. The EXPO is the leading venue for airlines and vendors to showcase new products and innovations. STG Aerospace was also a finalist in the Best Passenger Comfort Innovation category for its new LED reading light.