Swaffham MUGA bid approved

A four-year bid to provide a new multi-use games area (MUGA) in Swaffham has cleared its final financial hurdle.

Breckland Council officials approved a £14,000 match-funding grant for the project on the Haspall’s Road site at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The authority has already given £12,000 to the project, which has been developed by the town council and the Sk8 Mob group, through its sports and play fund and the entire £75,000 needed for the project has now been secured.

Councillors Ian Sherwood, Shirley Matthews and Paul Darby, Breckland Council ward members for Swaffham explained: “We want to encourage young people to get active and engage in sport but, without improvements, the current hard court area is totally unsuitable.

“We would like to thank Swaffham residents – especially SK8 Mob, a local group of young people – for their input in designing what is set to be a terrific new facility for Swaffham.”

The MUGA will have markings for popular sports including football, cricket, netball and basketball.

New facilities may also include a pool games wall, target hoops and five-a-side goals.

Work on the facility is scheduled to begin in March and is expected to be completed by May.

The scheme was one of three which will share almost £30,000 of funding with fellow projects in Beeston and Thetford also receiving the green light.