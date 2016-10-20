Swaffham office team turn pedal power into £700 for charity

Pedal power exerted by a team from a Swaffham office has ‘wheeled in’ hundreds of pounds for charity.

Premier Travel’s manager Leisa Pritt and travel consultants Sarah Rowland and Kayleigh Rowland took part in a 24-hour cycling challenge on a static exercise bike.

They were hoping to raise £500 for Cancer Research UK – but smashed their target by raising more than £700.

They began their challenge at 10am on Saturday, October 8, and then took it turns to spend an hour each on the bike before swapping over.

The dedicated trio pedalled away thoughout the night to achieve their record, each grabbing just a couple of hours’ sleep.

Said Leisa: “We had lots of customers coming into the branch on the day to cheer us on and make donations, which was very encouraging.

“The three of us have never laughed so much, which got us through the burn.

“We all felt quite sore the following day, but it was worth it to raise this amazing amount of money for such a good cause like Cancer Research,

“Thanks go to all our lovely customers who donated and showed their support. We are very grateful.”

It is still possible to sponsor Premier Travel Swaffham’s bike ride at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PremierTravelSwaffham

For further information about Premier Travel, visit its website at www.premier-travel.co.uk