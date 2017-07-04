Swaffham’s Premier Travel launches summer Treasure Trove competition

Swaffham’s Premier Travel has launched a summer competition challenging people to uncover hidden treasure to win a host of prizes.

Customers can win dozens of prizes including dinner for two at a local restaurant, photobooks, food and drinks hampers, afternoon tea and £50 holiday vouchers, in the firm’s Treasure Trove giveaway.

The independent travel company, which has a branch in the town’s Market Place, has hidden prizes around the world on a virtual treasure map on its website. Customers who book a holiday at the branch will find out in store whether “X” marks the spot on their destination and what they have won.

Everyone who makes a booking at one of Premier Travel’s 18 branches in East Anglia during the giveaway, whether they win a prize or not, will receive a golden ticket which enters them into a grand prize draw for the chance to win an all-inclusive four-star family holiday to Turkey with Jet2holidays. The competition runs until September 29 and the prize draw will be announced on Facebook on September 30.

In addition, the travel company is also giving away mini prizes on its Facebook page for the duration of the competition, where people will be challenged to guess a destination based on clues or post a photo of them on holiday.

Leisa Pritt, manager of the Swaffham branch, said: “Following the success of last year’s 80 Prizes in 80 Days campaign, we decided to launch a new competition over the summer months for customers to enjoy.

“Everyone loves a good old-fashioned treasure hunt and we thought this would add a fun element to our great summer giveaway. We have lots of prizes to hand out, so pop into the branch and help us uncover them.”

For further information about Premier Travel, call the Swaffham branch on 01760 722555 or visit the website: www.premier-travel.co.uk