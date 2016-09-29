Swaffham’s Premier Travel team will be pedalling to raise pounds for Cancer Research UK

Premier Travel in Swaffham is gearing up to raise money to support cancer sufferers with a 24-hour bike ride in the branch.

Manager Leisa Pritt and travel consultants Sarah Rowland and Kayleigh Rowland will start their relay challenge at 10am on October 8, finishing at 10am the following day.

The trio will take it in turns to spend an hour on the stationary exercise bike – which will be set up in the branch – before swapping over. In-between cycling sessions, they will have a two-hour break in order to catch their breath and serve customers.

The branch, which is based in the Market Place, is hoping to raise at least £500 for Cancer Research UK.

“We know many people locally who have been affected by cancer recently, including some Premier Travel customers, so we wanted to give something back to our community and raise money for a worthy cause,” said Leisa.

“Hopefully one of us won’t have to spend three hours on the bike in one stint if it’s a busy day in the shop!

“Please pop along to the branch to show your support over the 24 hours – we would be very grateful.”

Premier Travel is also appealing for nominations for its 80 hours campaign, where staff will volunteer 80 hours of their time to charities across East Anglia in November and December. Residents who know a charity in need of volunteers for a particular project are being encouraged to put forward the organisation.

To sponsor Premier Travel Swaffham’s bike ride visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PremierTravelSwaffham

For further information about Premier Travel’s 80 hours campaign and to nominate a charity, visit the website:www.premier-travel.co.uk/community