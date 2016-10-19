Swaffham’s STG Aerospace signs deal with African airline

Swaffham-based STG Aerospace has sealed a deal with an airline which is its first LED lighting customer in Africa.

STG, the market leader in LED cabin lighting solutions has just been awarded a purchase order with South African regional feeder airline Airlink.

The first installations are due to be finished this month with Airlink becoming the 12th airline to use the lighting solution.

Airlink provides the widest network and choice of flights within South Africa.

Marcus Williams, global sales and marketing director at STG Aerospace said: “We are delighted that Airlink, a valued long-term customer of STG, has chosen to install our LED cabin lighting across their fleet and in doing so, becomes our first LED lighting customer in Africa.”