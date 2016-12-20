Swaffham travel agents volunteer their time to help Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House

Travel agents in Swaffham have donated more than 27 hours to a hospice for people with life-limiting illnesses for a region-wide community project.

Leisa Pritt and Sarah Rowland from Premier Travel’s Swaffham branch, training manager Ian Pritt, and director Paul Waters swapped selling holidays for a spot of DIY when they volunteered at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House at Hillington. They were joined by relatives who also pitched in to help out.

Over the course of the day, the volunteers painted three bedrooms at the hospice, which are going to be used by patients who have life-limiting illnesses.

Travis Perkins in Swaffham donated much of the equipment for the project including paint brushes, rollers and dust sheets. The paint was provided by the hospice.

Leisa Pritt, manager of Premier Travel in Swaffham, said: “Premier Travel was very proud to be able to help a local organisation as part of our 80 hours project.

“We all enjoyed getting our paintbrushes out for such a worthy cause. It was an honour to help them.”

Lynn Lockheart, from The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, said: “We really appreciate the time the team at Premier Travel donated to us. It has enabled the hospice to work on other projects that needed completing while Premier Travel focused on the bedrooms. The rooms look bright and welcoming for patients and their families.”

For further information about Premier Travel, contact the Swaffham branch on 01760 722555 or visit the website www.premier-travel.co.uk