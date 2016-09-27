Swaffham travel firm ready to help local charities as part of its community project

Staff at Premier Travel, which has a base in Swaffham, are set to donate 80 hours of their time to charity and are appealing for people to nominate worthwhile causes.

The East Anglian travel agency is volunteering its help for special charitable projects as a way of giving something back to the community.

Swaffham residents who know of a charity in need of volunteers for a particular initiative or an extra pairs of hand for its day-to-day activities, are being encouraged to put forward the organisation for Premier Travel’s Community Project.

The nominations will be reviewed by a judging panel who will select the charities where the travel firm believes it can make the biggest difference to people’s lives. The winning charities will then receive a stint of volunteering from Premier’s willing and able consultants. The volunteering will be carried out in November and December.

People are asked to contact their chosen charity before putting it forward so it is aware of the nomination.

Leisa Olley, manager of Premier Travel’s branch in Swaffham, said: “We’re really excited to lend our assistance to local charities. Premier is willing to volunteer for anything that needs doing, from helping to plant a sensory garden to supporting elderly people.

“Premier Travel is dedicated to contributing to the community. The company has raised money for some fantastic causes including holding coffee mornings, doing car washes and even a tandem skydive.

“If you know a local charity in need of support, please nominate them for our Community Project and we’ll do our best to help.”

This latest campaign follows on the heels of Premier’s 80 prizes in 80 days giveaway, and celebrates the company’s 80th anniversary this year.

To nominate a charity, pick up a form in the Swaffham branch or visit Premier Travel’s website http://www.premier-travel.co.uk/community where you will be asked to complete a few details about your chosen organisation.

The deadline for nominations is Sunday, October 9.