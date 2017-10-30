Swaffham travel firm sees growth

The Swaffham branch of Premier Travel is one of 18 belonging to an East Anglian travel group which is seeing increased sales and growth.

Now, in order to support the continued growth, Premier Travel Group has expanded its board of directors.

Niki Waters was appointed to the Premier Travel Group Board at the start of October in a move by the local travel company to strengthen and broaden its senior leadership team, as it celebrates increased sales and growth across its 18 retail branches in East Anglia and within its tour operation division Premier Holidays.

Niki, who has held a number of senior roles within the company will be responsible for the group’s human resources.

She is pictured with Renford Sargent, right, chairman and co-owner of Premier Travel Group, and co-owner Peter Andrews.