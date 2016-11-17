Swaffham travel firm volunteers to decorate bedrooms at Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House

Staff from the Swaffham branch of Premier Travel will be rolling up their sleeves to decorate bedrooms at Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

The work will be carried out at the Hillington hospice as part of the independent travel firm’s community project.

Premier Travel is donating 80 hours to local causes in celebration of its 80th anniversary this year.

The hospice was chosen to receive help following nominations from Swaffham residents. The hospice works with other healthcare providers to support people with life-limiting illnesses. Three bedrooms will be decorated so they are ready to use .

Leisa Pritt, manager at the Swaffham branch, said: “The hospice is an incredible cause that offers fantastic services and support to the local community. We are delighted to give it our support.”

For further information about Premier Travel, visit the website: www.premier-travel.co.uk or call the Swaffham team on 01760 722555.