Tapping into water refills to manage pollution problem in Hunstanton

A Hunstanton Town Council initative is being launched on Wednesday to tackle the increasing worldwide marine litter problem.

Refill Hunstanton, which is working towards cleaner coastlines, rivers and seas, will promote free tap water refills for people on the move.

The resort will be the first East Coast town in the UK to take up the challenge and address the plastic bottle pollution problem.

A spokesman for Hunstanton Town Council said: “It’s simple, we aim to make refilling a water bottle as easy, convenient and cheap as possible by introducing refill points.

“Water fountains can be expensive to install and maintain, so friendly cafes, shops, hotels and businesses welcome you in to refill your water bottle – for free.

“Just look for our blue Refill sticker in the window.”

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues of today

The scheme has been a massive success in Bristol where it was started in 2015.

Refill towns have spread across the West Country with more and more signing up.

Single-use plastic bottles are light and often seen littering the streets and beaches in the town.

Bottle tops, which fall down storm drains, are a real problem for marine life and birds mistake them for a tasty snack.

Natalie Fee, founder of Refill, said: “I started Refill as a mum concerned about the world we are leaving our kids and right now we couldn’t be happier to see Hunstanton take this big stand against single-use plastic pollution.”

Refilling your water bottle with tap water is a no-brainer – an immediate and effective solution that will have a positive impact on lives and the environment.

The Refill Hunstanton team are calling on residents and visitors to the town to get involved.

The message is: Remember, keys, phone, wallet and bottle when you leave the house. By carrying a reusable bottle, you’ll save money, stay healthy and save the beaches too.

To find a refill station near you, download the Refill app from the App Store or Google play. You can follow the campaign on twitter at Refill Hunstanton@HunstantonToday.