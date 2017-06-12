Team behind award-winning Duck Inn at Stanhoe to take over historic “Hunny Bell” near Holt

The team behind the award-winning Duck Inn at Stanhoe is reopening an historic and popular pub in North Norfolk.

The Hunworth Bell, near Holt, known affectionately as the “Hunny Bell” has been closed since January but the doors are set to reopen next month.

This will be under the new management of the Duck Inn’s chef patron Ben Handley, his wife, Sarah, general manager Sam Handley, who is Ben’s brother, and manager Andrew Waddison.

Andrew said: “All four of us will be working between the two places and what we intend to do is set up a strong local team who customers can identify with and will run the Hunny Bell. We shall continue to be very much involved with the Duck, which has its own brilliant team.

“The Hunny Bell is being redecorated but there is not a major refurbishment as it only needs a few cosmetic changes and is a wonderful historic pub.” The Hunny Bell is owned by the Stody Estate, which will be working in close partnership with Ben and his team.

Said Ben: “We are delighted to be expanding our little family further into beautiful North Norfolk and I’m especially keen to work with local producers and the Stody Estate to ensure we offer a modern British pub menu using the best Norfolk produce at the Hunny Bell.”

Sarah said: “We have enjoyed so many successful and happy times at The Duck and we feel the time is right for us to expand further. The Hunny Bell is the most beautiful pub in a part of the world we all love.”

Sam added that the area around the Hunny Bell was one which was familiar to all of them as they had worked in that part of Norfolk during their careers.