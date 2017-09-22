Team from King’s Lynn’s Foster Refrigerator take part in epic fundraising running and cycling challenge

Employees from Lynn’s Foster Refrigerator got on their bikes and put on their running shoes for an epic fundraising journey to their sister company, Gamko, based in The Netherlands.

The “Foster-a-thon” duathlon challenge raised around £1,000 for the Breast Cancer Care Unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Seven employees from Foster Refrigerator took part in the event to cycle and run to Gamko, based in Etten-Leur. The journey of 127 miles was carried out as a duathlon with each of the team completing a 54-mile cycle ride, along with a 23-mile run over nearly 15 hours.

The team left Lynn, running and riding the 75 miles to Harwich Port, where they caught the overnight ferry to Holland and then finished the 52 miles by bike to Gamko. The seven members, Gemma Morley, Paddy Thompson, Kevin Piggott, Dave Ward, Jason Stone, Steve Mickleburgh and Pete Waterman represented a cross section of departments at Foster and battled the warm weather, severe traffic and a puncture to reach their destination.

Chris Faull from Foster Refrigerator, who organised the event, said: ‘As a team, we wanted to raise money for the Breast Cancer Unit at our local hospital and designed the duathlon. We’ve been training hard and competed in other events leading up to it to help us prepare. We work really closely with Gamko, so it’s great to be able to visit the team there – even if it is a slightly unusual way to travel. We’re sure the money will help the unit, and no doubt we’ll come up with another crazy idea soon enough to raise even more!’