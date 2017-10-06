Team from King’s Lynn’s Greenyard Frozen firm tackles Tough Mudder challenge and raises thousands for charity

Colleagues from Greenyard Frozen in Lynn took part in a gruelling challenge testing their stamina and determination to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

A team of five from the firm based on Hardwick Industrial Estate, formerly known as Pinguin Foods, tackled a Tough Mudder event in London in September where they had to complete a ten mile obstacle course testing their physical strength and mental grit. Thanks to their efforts, they have raised £2,319 for Diabetes UK.

Pictured ready to take on the Tough Mudder Challenge are, from left, Matt Bilverstone, Mitchell Anderson, Tom Stops, Leon Dixon and Thomas Richardson.

Matt Bilverstone, Mitchell Anderson, Tom Stops, Leon Dixon and Thomas Richardson were faced with having to slide into a ten-tonne skip full of of ice and water, sprint up a slippery half pipe and finish by running through hanging electric wires.

Said Leon: “The Tough Mudder isn’t a race, it’s a challenge and us Greenyard warriors completed it for a great cause.”

And Tom added: “Running the Tough Mudder with my colleagues was one of the best experiences I have had. We were all nervous about what lay ahead but with team work and encouragement we all managed to complete all the obstacles in our way. It was physically demanding and I ached in places that I didn’t know existed, but I would do it again in a heartbeat. And, best of all, we raised loads of money for a great charity.“

Four years ago Matt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which changed his lifestyle dramatically as he had to come to terms with regular tests of his sugar levels and also several injections daily.

Donations can still be made on their Just Giving page. Go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/toughpinguins