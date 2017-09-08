Team from Learning Resources in King’s Lynn take on mountain challenge in aid of East Winch Wildlife Centre

A team from Lynn based educational toy company, Learning Resources, is set to walk to new heights to raise funds for the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.

Fifteen employees will set out on Saturday, October 7, walking the 13km Watkin Path to the summit of Mount Snowdon in Wales. The path is known for being the toughest route as it starts just above sea level and features a challenging final ascent with rocky terrain.

The team aims to raise £500 for the RSPCA centre which is renowned for its care of injured, sick and orphaned wildlife. A charity close to the company’s heart, the centre took in an injured owl that was found beside the Learning Resources office earlier in the year.

Liz Roffe, Challenge organiser, said: “This is the fourth year that a team from Learning Resources has embarked upon a walking challenge for charity. They are very determined and have been training since June to make sure they are physically fit to take on the demanding route.”

Alison Charles, centre manager at East Winch, said: “We are so grateful to the team for taking on this challenge and we wish them all the best. The money raised is absolutely vital to our day to day work and we just want to say a huge thank you as we really do appreciate it.”

To support the team, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/learning-resources-rspca-charity-walk