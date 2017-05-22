Team from Port of King’s Lynn takes part in dragon festival fundraiser

A team from the Port of Lynn joined other crews from ABP’s ports of Lowestoft and Ipswich to take part in this year’s East Anglia Dragon Festival to raise funds for the East Coast Hospice.

On the day, twenty crews from across the region, including two from ABP, took part in the dragon boat racing event, which raised a total of £6,000 for the charity East Coast Hospice, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

Paul Brooks, ABP Port Manager, said: “It was a really great day and it was nice to see so many smiling faces and raise money for a good cause. This is the second year in a row we are taking part in this event and it has been a great experience.

“We are committed to being good neighbours in the communities surrounding our ports and support a wide range of charities including Rudham Ward and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.”