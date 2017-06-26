Team from Wingland Foods in Sutton Bridge share healthy eating ideas with primary school youngsters

A team from Wingland Foods in Sutton Bridge were spreading the word about healthy eating when they visited a school earlier this month.

Representatives from Wingland, which is part of the Bakkavor Group, introduced youngsters from Sutton St James Primary School to all kinds of foods, some of which they had never tasted before and gave them ideas for healthy lunches.

Bev Cameron, Business HR Manager at Wingland Foods, said: “As a business we are passionate about fresh produce. It was great to get the children involved in the making and preparation of nutritious foods, and we hope to have helped instil in them at an early age the skills required to lead a healthy lifestyle.”