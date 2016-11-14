Terrington St Clement business owner donates money for emergency kit fund

Villagers in Walpole St Andrew are a step closer to being able to access a community defibrillator at any time, thanks to a generous donation from local business owner Karen Hurn.

Ben Human, owner of Samuel’s Farm Shop, bought the defibrillator for the community to be kept at the farm shop, and set about raising £1,000 to purchase an outdoor wall cabinet. Mrs Hurn, owner of Terrington St Clement-based Natural Equilibrium which sells aloe vera products, donated proceeds from the sale of lip balms to the fund.

She said: “I know farm shop owner Ben and his family. I thought it was a really good cause to support and I’m delighted to have been able to help.” Karen is pictured handing over £85 to Ben, bringing the total amount raised to around £900.