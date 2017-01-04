Terrington St Clement slimming group leader meets TV star

Slimming World consultant Tina Rust, who runs a group in Terrington St Clement, met TV presenter Stephen Mulhern, when she attended an annual awards ceremony in Birmingham last year.

Tina, who runs groups at The Pavilion in Terrington on Thursdays and The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech on Mondays, said meeting the host of Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, was a wonderful way to round off a successful year for her local groups. She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Terrington group.

“They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.” Tina can be contacted for details about the group on 01945 481361.