The hard work starts now, says King’s Lynn Town Football Club chief

Lynn chairman Stephen Cleeve.

The Linnets chief has predicted a busy summer of activity on and off the pitch as the club build for the future following a disappointing campaign at The Walks.

Cleeve, who purchased the club from previous owner Buster Chapman last May, said: “Behind the scenes at the club there is a lot of work to be done.

“We’ve got to put an academy in place, which is a very important part of any club, and we’ve got to get the youth structure right, which we’ve either got to do with someone else or go alone and do it ourselves.

“It’s also important that I try to raise and much sponsorship so our manager Ian (Culverhouse) has a good budget to work with.

“We’ve got to make sure we put all of the hard work in during the summer and that there are no excuses come August.”

Although Cleeve harboured high hopes of the club reaching the play-offs, they could only finish 14th, but he still took plenty of positives out of the season.

“There has been a lot going on and I’m glad it’s all over,” admitted Cleeve.

“Saying that, if you’d have told me that we’d have the likes of Ian Culverhouse and Ray Hall (ex-Everton academy director) installed at the club by the end of the season I would have taken that.

“The whole structure of the club is slowly being installed and we’ve got lots of good, young players coming through, which is another big positive.”

The first part of a big jigsaw will begin on Tuesday when the club’s pitch is dug up and totally relaid at a four-figure cost.

“The playing surface is one of the biggest jobs of the summer as we need a much better pitch to play on,” said Cleeve.

“We are also looking at narrowing the pitch slightly because the roof of the main stand hides the sunlight, which has caused problems with the surface down one side.”