The Neptune at Old Hunstanton retains prestigious star in 2017 Michelin Guide

The Neptune at Old Hunstanton continues an unbroken nine-year record of being awarded a prestigious one star in the Michelin Guide, considered to be the most important guide to eating out in the world.

This year’s guide, launched last week, also features seven other restaurants in the North West Norfolk area, which have been inspected during the last 12 months.

The Neptune, a Restaurant with Rooms, is one of only 139 throughout the UK to have been awarded one star in the 2017 guide. Its inspectors said The Neptune was: “Very personally run, attractive, red-brick former pub. New England style interior with a rattan-furnished bar and large nautical photographs in the dining room. The constantly evolving menu relies on the latest local produce to arrive at the door. Presentation is modern; service is relaxed and efficient. Comfy bedrooms have Nespresso machines and thoughtful extras.”

The Neptune was an 18th century coaching inn, which now includes a restaurant and accommodation in six bedrooms.

Other West Norfolk restaurants included in the guide are Market Bistro and The Bank House, both in Lynn, Congham Hall, The Rose and Crown at Snettisham, The Duck Inn at Stanhoe, The Conservatory at Titchwell Manor and The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe.

Inspectors’ comments on Market Bistro include: “17th century beams and a fireplace remain but this relaxed bistro is more up-to-date than its exterior suggests. Fresh, unfussy cooking uses passionately sourced local produce and modern techniques.”

Of the Bank House, they say: “Dine in the contemporary former kitchen, the billiard room or the old banking hall, from a menu of British classics and Mediterranean-inspired fare. Colourful dishes burst with flavour.”

The inspectors attribute to Congham Hall: “Appealing menus have something to please everyone, from good old classics to more modern fare.”; The Rose and Crown: “Gutsy cooking uses locally sourced produce, with globally influenced dishes alongside trusty pub classics. Impressive children’s adventure fort.”; The Duck Inn: “Enjoy Elgood’s ales and bar bites in the buzzy slate-floored bar or go for fresh fish dishes or thick, juicy local steaks in one of three relaxed, rustic dining rooms.”; The Conservatory: “An appealing hotel restaurant offering plenty of choice. The trendy ‘Eating Rooms’ area offers sea views and comfort food. The smart ‘Conservatory’ area offers two more ambitious, accomplished menus of interesting modern dishes.”; The White Horse: “The rear views over the marshes and Scolt Head Island really make this pub. Choose from old favourites, tapas-style dishes and a few more ambitious offerings on the bar menu; or seasonally changing dishes supplemented by daily specials on the à la carte.”