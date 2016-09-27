The Ostrich pub at Castle Acre celebrates fifth consecutive Good Pub Guide listing

The team at the Ostrich pub in Castle Acre are celebrating gaining a recommendation in the prestigious Good Pub Guide 2017 for the fifth consecutive year.

Its character and friendly warmth were singled out for particular praise in the guide’s review of the pub, leased from Greene King, after a full inspection following a number of customer recommendations.

The Good Pub Guide, now in its 35th year, highlighted what it called “a friendly old village pub with original features, some that date back a couple of hundred years”.

Its detailed review praised the Stocks Green pub for offering “real ales and tasty food” and made special mention of its “fine old fireplaces”.

Raghunath Kodakandala, licensee of the Ostrich, said: “It is fantastic for us to be recognised in this guide book for a fifth straight year. We are proud of the business and to be a central part of the community.

“This listing is a tribute to everyone who works in the pub. We have a huge amount of positive feedback from our customers and this accolade reflects the affection local people have for the pub.”

Clive Chesser, managing director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “This is a superbly-run business with licensees who have established the Ostrich as the best pub in its locality so this listing is hugely well-deserved.”