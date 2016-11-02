They take some beeting – Stoke Ferry society farmers compete for top crop trophy

Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society held its annual sugar beet competition yesterday, sponsored by XL Scales of Downham, at Ryston Golf Club.

Sugar beet grower, David Eyles, from Northwold, grew the winning beet (Stingray) which weighed in at 8.918kg. Peter Croot, from SOYL, presented David with the Arthur Gilmour Sugar Beet Trophy.

Honours for second place went to Roger Eyles, from Northwold, with a beet (Stingray) weighing in at 8.633kg. Third place went to James Murray, from Littleport, with a beet weighing in at 6.541kg.

Nick Martin, from Bexwell, still holds the record for the heaviest beet grown in 2009 weighing in at 13.314kg.

Following the presentation, Peter Croot gave an interesting and informative talk on precision crop production with a number of questions for discussion being raised by members. The talk included slides on the physics, chemistry and biology of soil; intensive soil sampling and scanning;

the development of new technology to assist with the variable application of fertiliser, sprays and seed rates in addition to variable cultivation techniques.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, December 6, at Ryston Park Golf Club at 7.30pm and includes a talk on crime and rural security being given by Danny Cracknell from Farm Watch. New members are always welcome.