Thornham business named as one of the best new fish and chip shops in the UK

Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham has been named as one of the UK’s top ten fledging fish and chip shops as part of the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Eric’s Fish and Chips will now ‘fry’ for glory against fellow fish and chip contenders from across the country in the race to bag the overall Best Newcomer Award.

To get to this stage and secure a place in the coveted shortlist, businesses have been appraised across a variety of judging criteria including innovative approaches to running a new fish and chip shop, promotional activity undertaken and approaches to sustainable and responsible sourcing of fish and other ingredients.

Over the coming weeks, the shortlisted business will be subjected to mystery shopping assessments by industry experts, evaluating both product quality and customer service levels. This next stage of the competition will whittle down the top ten to the UK’s three finalists who will go on to compete for the top accolade at the 2017 awards ceremony.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “Being shortlisted in this award is a fantastic achievement for newly-opened fish and chip businesses. It demonstrates their incredible talent, dedication and commitment to thrive; traits that are to be applauded.

“I’d like to offer up my congratulations to the shortlisted shops and wish them the best as they prepare to continue their quest towards becoming one of our finalists. I also want to thank them for upholding our high industry standards and helping us to reinforce the UK’s reputation as the home of the world’s best fish and chips.”