Thornham fish and chip shop shortlisted for national award

Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham has been named as one of the UK’s top three fish and chip businesses for staff training and development in a national awards scheme.

The announcement was made today as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Shortlisted as a finalist for the Staff Training and Development Award – one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards – Eric’s Fish and Chips will now compete against two other shops for the top title in this award category. The other shops are Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips in Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Mister C’s in Selby, North Yorkshire.

To reach this stage of the competition, the three shops have been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including internal training policies and assessments, training support and forward plans for staff development.

Over the coming weeks, judges will make unannounced visits to shop premises to undertake full reviews of staff training and development practices, in addition to evaluating both the quality of the fish and chips on offer and levels of customer service provided. This final stage of competition judging will determine the overall national winner who will be announced at the 30th anniversary awards ceremony in London on January 25.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “For many of us, we have our favourite local fish and chip shop and we will hopefully appreciate the skills and expertise of the staff who serve our takeaway. A fish and chip business’s employees are just as important as the food served, so it’s heartening to see the shops that are out there going the extra mile to ensure the development of staff skills is of the highest possible standard.

“This award recognises those shops that do go above and beyond in providing their employees with comprehensive and high quality training, while demonstrating commitment to personal development and career progression. Our finalists have shown that they recognise the merit of investing in their staff to improve the level of service delivered to their customers.”

For more information visit www.fishandchipawards.com or follow @FishnChipAwards #FishnChipAwards.