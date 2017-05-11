Thornham’s Chequers Inn continues sponsorship of Norfolk Superhero Challenge

Thornham hotel and restaurant The Chequers Inn is once again sponsoring The Norfolk Superhero Challenge, a gruelling test of stamina for competitors who face a 58-mile journey.

More than 200 competitors will take part in four stages including a one-mile swim, four-mile kayak race, 45-mile cycle ride and, finally, an extreme eight miles run across sand, mud and marsh.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, June 17, on the Norfolk coast, and for the second year running The Chequers is the main sponsor for

the opening competition, the one-mile swim from Gun Hill to the quay at Burnham Overy Staithe with the incoming tide.

Chequers Inn general manager, Martin Edwards, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Norfolk Superhero Challenge that takes place only a few miles away from us and helps raise funds for a number of smaller local charities that play an important role targeting the area of mental health and wellbeing here in Norfolk.”

This year event organisers have decided to create the Superhero Foundation which allows them to support and raise money for a number of smaller charities under one unifying theme.

This is the 11th year of the Norfolk Superhero Challenge and in the last three years the event has raised £67,000 for Nelson’s Journey, £62,000 for the Wells RNLI Shannon appeal and £85,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

This year Norfolk Superhero Challenge has identified three charities to which they will allocate a proportion of the funds raised. The charities include Headway which cares for people with acquired brain injuries, One to One which supports adults with mental health difficulties and The Matthew Project which supports those with alcohol and drug related issues.