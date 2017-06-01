Tighter security at King’s Lynn’s Festival Too

Bag searches and metal detection devices will be used to help maintain public safety at Lynn’s Festival Too next month, organisers have announced.

Thousands of music fans are set to descend on the town to see the likes of Busted, KT Tunstall and the Real Thing perform over three weekends from July 1.

But officials have stressed the measures were agreed with police ahead of last month’s atrocity in Manchester, in which 22 people died.

The organising committee said in a statement: “We already had a plan in place with the authorities for 2017 following last year’s event to introduce bag searches on all entry points on to the Tuesday Market Place this year as well as introducing body metal detectors so ensure safety in the crowd.

“All of the committee send out their deepest sympathy to the city of Manchester and all those families affected by the tragic events.”

The committee has also appealed for revellers to put a pound in the collection buckets during this year’s festival to help raise the funds needed to stage the event.

Last month, a Crowdfunding appeal was also launched, which offered rewards for supporters depending on the level of donation they make.

The committee said: “It is apparent that in these austere times the donating and sponsoring of events, although essential for their future, are in some cases, difficult to sustain.

“Although Festival Too is a free event, it is solely reliant on sponsors, the largest being the borough council and then over 200 local companies and individual donators.

“The bucket collection, however, is now crucial.

“We are not asking for the audience to pay to see an act, just to donate at least one pound which goes towards the £85,000 needed to put the event on.”