Tilney All Saints company is in the driving seat

A Tilney All Saints-based company is racing away from the opposition after teaming up with the College of West Anglia motorsport team.

Norfolk Cars Ltd has continued its link-up with the college by providing a Mini and parts for them to gain experience in building race cars while competing in the Mini Challenge racing series.

Neale Clarke, from Norfolk Cars Ltd, explained: “Our relationship with CWA began on the track a few years ago, competing in our Minis.

“The college and ourselves race Mini’s in the Cooper AM series.

“We support the college by providing a Mini and parts for them to gain experience in building race cars.

“We also give talks to the students and offer work experience placements.

“In return, during race weekends we team up together with the college students, and they help to maintain a prepare the cars in-between races.

“It’s a fantastic partnership that has resulted in 19 trophies between us this year.”

Chris Middleton, college lecturer and driver, finished second in the Cooper Am standings with a total of 802 points, while Clarke was sixth with 302.

The final race of the Cooper AM series took place at Snetterton during the weekend of October 14/15.

Paul Latham, team manager and CWA tutor, said: “The CWA race team couldn’t be happier about the partnership.

“Kind sponsorship from Engineering Factory Supplies Ltd, DEWALT, Miganglia, Wisbech Round Table and Kett Autopaints Ltd will go a long way to making this another successful project for the students.

“Without the support of several local business this whole project would be unviable.”